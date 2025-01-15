Russian stock indices mixed on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday with mixed dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index dropped by 0.58% to 2,842.96 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.03% to 871.13 points. The yuan lost three kopecks over the day to 13.9 rubles.

"The ruble has started making resistance; the picture did not fundamentally change in oil price. The news background worsened - preparation of the next package of EU sanctions became known the day before, with Russian aluminum can be presumably covered by them. Investors might also be more cautious today before the release of Rosstat inflation data, the first ones this year ," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

The US released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December. "Consumer prices edged up by 2.9% year on year in line with forecasts after 2.7% in November. Despite inflation gearing up, the dollar index went down, making possible for commodity prices to be in the green proactively. The Brent oil returned to more than $80 a barrel," the expert noted.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,800-2,900 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World expects.

The ECB will post minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting tomorrow. December retail sales data will be released in the US. No important developments or publications are expected in the Russian market on Thursday. Investors will continue focusing on geopolitics, the pace of currency and commodity prices and signals from regulators.