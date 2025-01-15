Armenia, Russia agree to reduce Yerevan’s debt by cost of unshipped weapons

YEREVAN, January 15. /TASS/. Armenia and Russia agreed that Moscow will reduce Yerevan’s debt, subtracting unshipped weapons that have already been paid for, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said.

"As the minister of finance has announced, the sum of the paid for and unshipped weapons will be subtracted from Armenia’s international debt in accordance with the agreement between Armenia and Russia. I cannot comment on what stage the agreement is currently at," he said, adding that many other contracts between Yerevan and Moscow are being successfully executed.

Previously, Yerevan said that it had not yet received weapons it had already paid for, but that it was ready to resolve the issue in good faith. The Armenian authorities also said that they intend to start buying weapons from other parties. In particular, the republic has initiated active defense cooperation with India and France.