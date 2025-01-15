Russia strikes power infrastructure across Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia delivered numerous strikes at power infrastructure in Ukraine as the Defense Ministry threatened to retaliate a Ukrainian strike with western weapons at Bryansk region.

Blasts rocked Krivoy Rog, Cherkassy, Ivano-Frankovsk, Kharkov, as well as Khmelnitsky and Vinnitsa regions. An air raid alert was declared across entire Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky said the strikes targeted gas infrastructure and power facilities. Energy Minister German Galushenko said power supplies were cut off in the country. Ukrenergo utility said Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkov regions were in blackout.

A power plant was on fire in downtown Kiev, the local administration said. It is located close to Zelensky’s office. An industrial enterprise was damaged in Dnepropetrovsk region and several infrastructure facilities were hit in Kiev-controlled Zaporozhye region, local authorities said.