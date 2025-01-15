Houthis claim to attack US aircraft carrier using cruise missiles, drones

DOHA, January 15. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement have attacked a US carrier strike group led by the USS Harry S. Truman using cruise missiles and drones, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said.

"Missile forces and drone units have carried out a joint military operation, attacking the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and a number of its escort ships in the northern part of the Red Sea using cruise missiles and drones," Saria told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

According to the Houthi spokesman, the operation was carried out when the US ships were trying to attack Yemen. "This was the sixth strike on the aircraft carrier since its arrival in the Red Sea," Saria added.

Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Ansar Allah movement said that it would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships associated with Israel from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave was halted. The Houthis have attracted dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023.

In response to the Houthis’ actions, the US authorities announced the establishment of an international coalition and the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and the protection of ships in the Red Sea. Afterwards, the United States and the United Kingdom started to carry out regular strikes on Houthi military facilities in Yemen.