DONETSK, January 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have been dislodged from most of their positions in Dzerzhinsk (called Toretsk by Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a source in the Russian military structures told TASS on Wednesday.

"The enemy has been ousted from most of its positions in Dzerzhinsk," the source said. "Several isolated zones of resistance consisting of troops that were left behind by the Ukrainian army continue to fight."

Ukrainian troops who fled Dzerzhinsk did not even try to evacuate the wounded or take the bodies of their fallen comrades, the source specified.