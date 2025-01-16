Putin, Trump will settle Ukrainian crisis in 2025 — senior Slovak MP

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Joint efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office later in January, will help settle the Ukrainian crisis already in 2025, visiting deputy speaker of Slovakia’s parliament, Andrej Danko, told TASS.

When asked whether any progress toward settling the Ukrainian conflict is possible in 2025 through the cooperation between Putin and Trump, he said, "Yes. I think that will be the case. And I pray to God for this because this situation is bad for us, for you and for all the rest."

"When Slovaks are quarreling with the Czechs, when tensions arise between the Polish and Hungarians or between Slovaks and Hungarian (we have a hard history in this respect, although we have close family ties between the peoples at the same time, but we have done a lot of harm to each other indeed), conflict between us are orchestrated by the West," he said. "Germans, the French, and Americans are rejoicing. They are capitalizing on this."

He recalled that many Western countries once had colonies. "Western countries have not changed this approach. They want to continue enjoying their living standards and they want someone else to work for them," Danko added.