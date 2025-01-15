MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk accused Vladimir Zelensky's regime of occupying Ukraine and trying to turn its people into a nation of the West’s minions by destroying monuments and historical legacy.

Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the Opposition Platform — For Life party that is banned in Ukraine, expressed the opinion in an article posted to the movement’s website, as he was commenting on the recent demolition of the monument to Soviet singer-songwriter Vladimir Vysotsky in Odessa.

"It is not statesmen who do this, but crazed invaders, which, in fact, is what Zelensky's regime, Nazis and George Soros minions are," he wrote. "And it is necessary to liberate Ukraine from these invaders, which is what is happening now."

According to the politician, the higher-ups in Kiev are trying to build a new nation, which in reality will just be a "nation of acolytes of the collective West, white slaves, mankurts that do not remember their history, barbarians that do not recognize any culture, sadists that destroy their own people."

"Nothing will work out. All this was before," Medvedchuk said. "These barbarians and criminals will inevitably go on trial."

The monument to Vysotsky was demolished by Odessa city crews late on December 30, 2024 by the decision of the local government. On January 12, a group of Odessa residents gathered outside the city council for a rally demanding that the monument be restored.

In August, the Odessa Region government decided to rename more than 80 locations in the city, including the streets named after such imperial Russian and Soviet writers as Babel, Ilf and Petrov, Zhvanetsky, Pushkin and Paustovsky. The decision angered not only some public activists, but also Mayor Gennady Trukhanov, who said that it decimated the city’s legacy that made Odessa a global brand.