Kremlin considers countermeasures to US sanctions against Russia's energy sector

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not ruled out that Moscow will respond tit for tat to Washington's sanctions against the Russian fuel and energy sector.

"Nothing can be ruled out. Whatever is in the best interests of our country will be done," he said, answering a relevant question.

He noted that Moscow would take measures to minimize the consequences of these sanctions.

On January 10, the US Department of the Treasury announced the introduction of sanctions against 13 Russians, including executives of major oil companies: head of Gazprom Neft Alexander Dyukov, head of Surgutneftegas Vladimir Bogdanov, former president of Lukoil Vadim Vorobyov, CEO of Tatneft Nail Maganov, owner of Welltech Yusuf Alekperov, head of Zarubezhneft Sergey Kudryashov, and head of a number of companies Vladimir Chernov. In addition, restrictive measures have been introduced against employees of the Russian Energy Ministry including Deputy Ministers Roman Marshavin and Eduard Sheremetsev, Director of the Coal Industry Development Department Pyotr Bobylev, Head of the Special Projects Implementation Department Vadim Pavlov, Head of the International Cooperation Department Dmitry Semenov, and Director of the Gas Industry Development Department Artem Verkhov.