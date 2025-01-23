Trump likes sanctions pressure tools — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump likes to use the tool of sanctions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"He likes those tools (the sanctions pressure - TASS), at least he liked them during his first presidential term," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, Trump threatened to impose new tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports if the conflict in Ukraine was not resolved in the near future.

Meanwhile Western countries should be aware of the consequences of their actions, Peskov said as he commented on possible risks for the Austrian Raiffeisen’s 6 bln euro left in Russia in the event of possible actions against Moscow's assets abroad.

"I would leave that without comment," he said about the possible future of the bank’s assets. "I would reiterate that unfriendly actions against Russia cannot go unanswered for those taking them," Peskov added.