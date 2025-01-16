Senior Russian MP sees Moscow, Tehran playing key role in shaping multipolar world order

DUBAI, January 16. /TASS/. Russia and Iran play a major role in shaping global multipolarity, countering the West’s attempts to dictate its terms to everybody, Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said in an interview with Iranian news agency IRNA.

"Iran and Russia play an important role in shaping a multipolar world order as they build a relationship based on respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty," the senior Russian parliamentarian said ahead of the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between the two countries.

According to him, Russia and Iran "jointly oppose the US hegemony, the unipolar world order, and the West’s collective attempts to dictate their policies to others, as well as unlawful sanctions and foreign interference in the affairs of third countries." "At the same time, cooperation between Russia and Iran has stronger roots and can represent a case study of a partnership built on mutual respect," Slutsky added.

The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is expected to be signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow on January 17, is designed to mark the most important stage in relations between Russia and Iran. Officials from both countries point out that the document covers all areas of bilateral cooperation and will open new horizons in various areas of bilateral cooperation, including defense, the fight against terrorism, the energy sector, finances, transport, industries, agriculture, science, and technologies.