NEW YORK, January 15. /TASS/. The "Sigma Boy" single performed by Russian schoolgirls Svetlana Chertischeva, 11, and Maria Yankovskaya, 12, is now a top-10 Billboard hit.

"Sigma Boy" is seventh in the Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart. The chart is topped by "It's Ok I'm Ok," performed by Canadian Tate McRae.

Released in October 2024, "Sigma Boy" has garnered 51.9 million views on YouTube within three months.