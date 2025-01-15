Armenia interested in maintaining relations with Russia at high level — defense minister

YEREVAN, January 15. /TASS/. Armenia is interested in maintaining high-level relations with Russia, but Yerevan has issues that should be addressed in the atmosphere of partnership, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said.

"Official Yerevan is interested in preserving high-level relations with Moscow, but when we talk about the CSTO, about the events of 2022, we have questions that are objective. These questions should be answered in a healthy discussion. What hinges on these answers is the depth of our future cooperation. Armenia has not canceled a single bilateral document pertaining to relations with Russia. We have not even officially withdrawn from the CSTO, although de facto we do not participate in it. It is not our fault that there are no officers from Armenia in the CSTO," he said at a news conference.