US could cut off support to Ukraine to achieve peace — Sullivan

NEW YORK, January 14. /TASS/. The US has the option to end support to Ukraine unless it agrees to give up claims to some territories in order to achieve peace, but is unwilling to do so, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"It’s true we could cut Ukraine off. We could say: You get nothing more unless you accept that Russia gets X percent of your territory. That is an option available to us," he said in an interview with The New York Times. "Should we do that? I do not agree."

The US forcing Ukraine to accept certain peace terms would "surely shatter" NATO unity, the official went on to say.

According to Sullivan, the fact that the US is supplying weapons to Ukraine doesn’t mean Washington should dictate its desired outcome of the conflict to Ukraine.