Israel-Hamas agreement to strengthen global security — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, January 16. /TASS/. An agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip would not only contribute to establishing peace in the Middle East but also help strengthen global security, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said while commenting on the agreement reached between the parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The agreement on hostages and the ceasefire in Gaza is very good news. It brings the prospect of peaceful life in the war-torn region closer and will have a positive impact on global security," the foreign minister stated on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

He thanked diplomats from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar for mediating the deal. "The fact that dozens of hostages have been separated from their families for more than 15 months is unacceptable, and we call on all parties to the agreement to fully implement all its phases," Szijjarto said.

The minister expressed hope for the release of a Hungarian citizen who had been in Israel and was taken captive by Hamas along with other hostages. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Wednesday evening that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave.

The agreement will come into force on Sunday, January 19. During the 42-day first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages, including civilian and military women, as well as children, the elderly and the wounded in exchange for release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and detention centers. Apart from that, according to an Al Jazeera’s source, Israel will withdraw its troops to the enclave’s borders to a distance of 700 meters. Details of the second and third phases of the agreement, including complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, will be discussed during the implementation of phase one.