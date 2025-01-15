Two NATO ships enter Gulf of Finland — media

STOCKHOLM, January 15. /TASS/. Two NATO warships sent to patrol the Baltic Sea have entered the Gulf of Finland, the Yle broadcaster concluded after assessing data from the VesselFinder vessel tracking website.

Meanwhile, the bloc’s navy command posted several photos of warships on the X social media platform, saying in a caption that they were currently in the Baltic Sea. The ships sail under the flags of Germany and the Netherlands.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a press conference following a Helsinki summit of NATO’s Baltic member states that the bloc was launching a mission dubbed Baltic Sentry in the Baltic Sea, aimed at protecting underwater infrastructure. The operation will involve frigates and maritime patrol aircraft from the member states. According to the organizers, the mission comes in response to the damage suffered by an underwater cable connecting Finland and Estonia on December 25.