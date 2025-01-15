Opposition submits motion of no confidence in Fico government to Slovak parliament

PRAGUE, January 15. /TASS/ Representatives of Slovakia's pro-Western opposition parties have officially submitted to the National Council (parliament) a motion of no confidence in the government of Robert Fico.

The issue will be put to a vote within the next seven days, the portal Dennik N reports.

Opposition representatives cited internal problems in the ruling coalition, price hikes, shortcomings in the health care system and the country’s weak economic performance as reasons for the move. On Tuesday, they also called on the government to "strictly respect" Bratislava's commitment to the European Union and NATO.

According to the portal, the National Council’s leadership now has seven days to convene a session to hold a vote of confidence in the current cabinet. Fico himself has said he wants the vote to take place.

On Wednesday, the opposition tried for a second day in a row to call an extraordinary session of parliament to approve a resolution on Slovakia's commitment to EU and NATO membership. Just like the day before, the session wasn't held due to a lack of lawmakers showing up: less than half of the total number of legislators were present in the session hall.