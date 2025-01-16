Foreign special services become active ahead of Belarusian election — Security Council

MINSK, January 16. /TASS/. Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich has said that on the eve of the presidential election slated for January 26, foreign intelligence services have intensified their sabotage activities.

"Indeed, we are registering more of intelligence and sabotage activities by foreign intelligence. We see how waters are being increasingly tested, seeking pressure points or triggers, capable of destabilizing the situation in the country," he said in an interview with the SB. Belarus Today media outlet.

According to the security official, in order to impact the election campaign, the US and its allies continue to promote a comprehensive strategy, putting pressure on Belarus in the international legal, political, economic and other spheres. "Their key goals remain the same - to change the power in the country and rupture allied ties with Russia," he reiterated.