Economic losses from fires in California above $250 bln — AccuWeather

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. Economic losses from wildlife fires raging in the Los Angeles County of California are over $250 bln, AccuWeather consultancy says.

"These fast-moving, wind-driven infernos have created one of the costliest wildfire disasters in modern US history," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. "The devastation left behind is heartbreaking, and the economic toll is staggering," he added.

According to the updated estimate of the company, the total damage ranges from $250 to $275 bln.

Wildlife fires started spreading in the Los Angeles County on January 7. Fires destroyed more than 12,300 buildings. The death toll according to the latest data is 24 people.