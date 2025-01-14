Russian lower house speaker calls for ensuring Ukraine’s neutrality as peace guarantee

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The only guarantee of peace is Ukraine’s neutral status, speaker of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said.

"We must do everything we can to ensure Ukraine’s neutrality. This is the only way to bring peace to Ukraine, to Europe, and to ensure our country’s security. These are the objectives of the special military operation," he said at the first plenary meeting of the lower house’s spring session.

He stressed that Russia’s future depends on the whether Russia achieves the goals of the special military operation that were set by the president. "We know them [the goals and objectives of the special military operation] well. <…> And we share the opinion that must spare no effort to achieve the goals of the special military operation. Let us do our best," he said.