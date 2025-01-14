Hanoi holds welcoming ceremony for Russian PM, who arrived on visit to Vietnam

HANOI, January 14. /TASS/. Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has greeted his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, who arrived in the country for a visit, at the square in front of the Presidential Palace in downtown Hanoi.

The ceremony marks the beginning of a series of meetings between the Russian prime minister and Vietnamese leaders.

In Hanoi, pioneers and students from the capital's National University received Mishustin with Russian and Vietnamese flags, cheering slogans of greeting.

Upon arriving at the Presidential Palace, adorned with the flags of both nations, Mishustin was welcomed by his Vietnamese counterpart. The Russian PM received a bouquet of flowers from a pioneer and listened to a report from the commander of the honor guard. A military band then played the national anthems of Russia and Vietnam, after which Mishustin and Pham Minh Chinh reviewed the honor guard.

Following the protocol ceremonies, the official government delegations were introduced. The Russian delegation included Deputy Prime Ministers Dmitry Chernyshenko and Alexey Overchuk, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Industry Minister Anton Alikhanov, Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, and Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

Before starting the Russian-Vietnamese talks, Mikhail Mishustin and Pham Minh Chinh visited a small exhibition marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Hanoi. The two prime ministers also posed for a joint photo.

The two countries established diplomatic ties on January 30, 1950. At the time, Vietnam had recently emerged from Japanese occupation during World War II and was grappling with French colonialism, as Paris sought to reclaim its possessions in Indochina (modern-day Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia).

Since 2001, Russia and Vietnam have elevated their ties to the status of a strategic partnership, which was further upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2012.