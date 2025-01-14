Only technical level of communication between US, Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. There has been only a technical level of communication between the US and Russia, rather than a proper political dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question by TASS.

"As you know, there are certain channels of communication between Washington and Moscow, through both military and diplomatic lines. But these are rather technical contacts, with political dialogue or dialogue at the highest level not taking place," he said.

The New York Times earlier reported citing sources that US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had allegedly been maintaining indirect secure channels of communication since February 2022.