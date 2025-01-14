FACTBOX: Aftermath of UAV attacks on Russian regions this night

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Several Russian regions were targeted in drone attacks last night. A gas tanker caught fire on the outskirts of Kazan, but no casualties were reported, the press service of the Tatarstan leader said. Two enterprises in Saratov and Engels also sustained damage, Governor Roman Busargin reported.

TASS has compiled the key details on the aftermath of the attack.

The scale

- Air defenses downed 16 UAVs over the Tula Region, the area’s head Dmitry Milyayev said on his Telegram channel.

- Air defense systems and radio-electronic warfare forces neutralized and suppressed 14 drones in the Rostov Region. No casualties occurred, acting governor Yury Slyusar reported on his Telegram channel.

- A UAV attack alert was issued in the Samara Region, the regional Emergencies Ministry directorate said.

- Air defense and radio-electronic warfare systems shot down several UAVs over the Voronezh Region. No casualties or damage were reported, Governor Alexander Gusev said on his Telegram channel.

- Russian air defenses downed 17 Ukrainian drones overnight over the Oryol Region. No casualties or damage were observed, regional governor Andrey Klychkov said on his Telegram channel.

The aftermath

- Several cars, outbuildings, and windows of a residential house were damaged as a result of the UAV attack in the Tula Region.

- Two enterprises were damaged following a massive UAV attack in Saratov and Engels, Governor Roman Busargin said on his Telegram channel. According to preliminary reports, no casualties occurred.

- A gas tanker caught fire in the suburbs of Kazan after the attack, the Tatarstan leader's press service reported.

- The head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, noted that all enterprises in Kazan are operating normally following the attack.

Schools and airports

- Schools in Engels and Saratov will hold online classes due to the threat of drone attacks.

- Temporary restrictions on civil flights were introduced at the airports in Kazan, Kaluga, Saratov, Tambov, Penza, Ulyanovsk, and Nizhnekamsk.

- Later, airports in Kaluga, Tambov, and Penza lifted the restrictions.