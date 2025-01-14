Russia open to talks on security guarantees for Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to discuss security guarantees for the country "currently referred to as Ukraine," with the Eurasian framework being pivotal to achieving agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"Everyone has long understood this, but now they are starting to acknowledge it: this is not about Ukraine itself but about Ukraine being used as a tool to weaken Russia’s position in the European security framework. <…> Naturally, threats on our western flank, along our borders, must be neutralized, as they represent one of the primary root causes of the conflict. These threats can likely only be addressed through comprehensive agreements. We are ready to engage in discussions about security guarantees for the country now called Ukraine, or for the part of the country that has yet to self-determine, unlike Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya. However, the Eurasian concept will be the key element," he stated.

According to Lavrov, interest in discussions about a potential phone call and meeting between the Russian and US presidents stems from Russia's role in the European security system. The minister emphasized that many countries have already "offered their services" as venues for negotiations. "Turkey has already served as a venue where an agreement was virtually reached — though not practically — but it was. <...> There were a series of meetings in Belarus, and President [Alexander] Lukashenko reaffirmed that, as a direct neighbor of both Russia and Ukraine, he believes that Belarus's interests should be taken into account," Lavrov added.

However, Lavrov emphasized that the Euro-Atlantic approach to all of Eurasia is an illusion. "It is impossible for the western part of the continent to isolate such giants as China, India, Russia, the Gulf, and the entirety of South Asia, where hundreds of millions of people live, including countries like Bangladesh or Pakistan. The continent must be shaped in a way that issues in its central part - in Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Far East, the Taiwan Strait, and the South China Sea - are decided by the countries of the region, not by Stoltenberg, who claims that NATO’s security depends on the Indo-Pacific region," the minister said.