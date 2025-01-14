Lavrov calls for assessing Trump’s methods of making America great again

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The world needs to wait and see what US President-elect Donald Trump will do to "make America great again," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If Mr. Trump does make America even greater after he takes office as president, we will have to keep a close eye on the methods used to achieve that goal set by him," the top Russian diplomat noted at an annual news conference dedicated to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2024.

Trump won the US presidential election on November 5, 2024, defeating current US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s contender. Republicans managed to take control of the US Senate and maintain a majority in the House of Representatives. Trump’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20.