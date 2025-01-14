EU, EAEU incompatible — Lavrov on Armenia's aspirations to join EU

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Armenia's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is incompatible with its desire to join the European Union (EU), as these international organizations operate under different principles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a news conference on the outcomes of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"You mentioned certain facts. For instance, when it was announced, I believe, that almost a law was passed or a decision made by the [Armenian] government to initiate the process of joining the European Union, our Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, an experienced man who handles the Eurasian Economic Union and its expansion and development, candidly remarked that these are incompatible things," Lavrov explained.

"They are two distinct free trade zones, two separate systems for reducing or eliminating duties and tariffs. They simply do not align."