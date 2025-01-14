Two industrial sites damaged in massive drone attack in south Russia’s Saratov, Engels

SARATOV, January 14. /TASS/. Saratov and Engels in south Russia came under a massive drone attack, with damage reported at two industrial sites, governor of the Saratov Region, Roman Busargin, said on his Telegram channel.

"Today, Saratov and Engels came under a massive UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle - TASS) attack. Air defenses destroyed a large number of [aerial] targets. Two industrial sites in Saratov and Engels sustained damage in the attack. Emergency services are working at the scene," the official said.

While a fire caused by the drone attack is currently being extinguished at an industrial plant in Engels, there are no casualties, Busargin added, citing the latest data.

According to him, schools in the two cities will operate online today amid a drone attack warning.