Trump gives no impression of being strongly invested in Ukraine’s destiny — agency

NEW YORK, January 14. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump gives the impression that he is not strongly invested in Ukraine’s destiny, Bloomberg writes, citing sources.

According to the agency, Trump "has expressed interest in overseeing a self-styled deal of the century when it came to Ukraine, according to people familiar with the conversations." However, the sources noted that "the president-elect gave the impression that he wasn’t strongly invested in Ukraine’s destiny or didn’t recognize a strategic significance of the war to US interests," Bloomberg writes.

Trump repeatedly said during this election campaign that he would find a diplomatic way out of the crisis before his inauguration, set for January 20. However, after winning the election, he expressed hope that his meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin would take place in the first six months of his presidential term. Besides, Trump confessed that he had always realized that Ukraine could not be a NATO member. Trump described the Ukrainian crisis as current US President Joe Biden’s failure and warned about the risk of the conflict escalating further.