Outgoing US President should simply sit out his remaining days in office — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Outgoing US President Joe Biden should simply sit out the remaining days of his presidency without leaving a door slammed shut behind him to the detriment of Americans, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"When you have not been elected and your team sees the United States in a way that was not supported by the majority of Americans, you should resort to ethical and humane sympathies and sit out the remaining three-month period between the election and the inauguration, realizing that the people prefer a different approach," Lavrov told a news conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"But no, we [Biden’s administration] will certainly act this way, slamming the door so everyone knows about it," the minister added.