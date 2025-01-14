Russian FPV drones destroy Ukrainian soldiers in borderline Kursk area

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. FPV drone teams from the Russian Defense Ministry’s Rubicon Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies destroyed Ukrainian military personnel and automotive equipment in the borderline Kursk area, the ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry posted a video showing FPV drone teams of the Rubicon Center destroying the Ukrainian army’s automotive equipment and personnel in the Kursk direction," the ministry said in a statement.

As the ministry specified, reconnaissance units of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Rubicon Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies detected a motor vehicle that landed Ukrainian army personnel in a forest belt in the Kursk direction. The reconnaissance units promptly transmitted the uncovered target data to strike capabilities, following which FPV drone teams destroyed the Ukrainian motor vehicle and military personnel.