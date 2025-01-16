Russia’s top racquet Medvedev fails to clear Round 2 at 2025 Australian Open

SYDNEY, January 16. /TASS/. Russia’s top racquet Daniil Medvedev failed to clear Round 2 of the 2025 Australian Open tournament losing on Thursday to Learner Tien of the United States 6-3; 7-6 (7-4); 6-7 (8-10); 1-6; 7-6 (10-7).

It took unseeded Tien, who is currently 121st in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Porfessionals) Rankings, almost five hours to outplay Russia’s 5th-seed and he is now set to play in the next round against Corentin Moutet from France.

The 2025 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park on January 12-26 and has a purse of $59.7 million in prize money up for grabs. The season’s first Grand Slam, this year marks the 113th edition of the tournament. Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka are the reigning Australian Open champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively.