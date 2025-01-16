Zelensky says he signed century-long partnership agreement with UK

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is currently on a visit to Kiev, have signed a 100-year partnership agreement.

"We’ve reached a new level. This is something more than a strategic relationship. We’ve signed an agreement on a 100-year partnership," the UkrInform news agency quoted Zelensky as saying.

The report says the document will deepen bilateral relations in the defense sector and pave the way to further military support to the Kiev government. Other details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Starmer may announce a new aid package for Ukraine worth 40 million UK pounds (over $48 million) during his visit to Kiev. Also, the sides were expected to sign an agreement, which, among other things, allows the United Kingdom to extract natural resources in Ukraine, and boosts naval cooperation of the two states.