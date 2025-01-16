MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia's stance on the Ukrainian conflict resolution was outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin last summer, and this position is explicit and widely recognized, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Thursday.

"Our position on the [conflict] resolution was clearly articulated by the [Russian] president, and we remain committed to this stance," Peskov said at a daily briefing, addressing recent comments by US President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, suggesting that resolving the conflict would necessitate concessions from all parties involved.

"This stance was laid out in June last year, when the head of state gave instructions to the [Russian] Foreign Ministry. Our stance is consistent, transparent, and well-known to everyone. I have nothing to add here," Peskov remarked.

In June 2024, Putin detailed Russia’s four prerequisites for resolving the Ukrainian conflict. These included the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev’s renunciation of NATO membership aspirations. Russia also deems it essential to lift all Western sanctions imposed against it and to ensure Ukraine’s non-bloc and nuclear-free status.