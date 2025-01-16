Putin, Central African Republic leader to discuss security cooperation

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Central African Republic (CAR) counterpart Faustin-Archange Touadera will discuss security cooperation during their upcoming meeting, the Russian leader said, opening the talks.

"I would like to emphasize our security cooperation. We are determined to continue our previous policies in this domain," Putin said.

"We are going to discuss these [cooperation] prospects with the expanded circle of delegates and, subsequently, during our one-on-one meeting," the Russian leader added.

He went on to say that Russia attaches great importance to cooperation with the CAR on the global arena, including within the UN framework.