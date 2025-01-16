Yerevan, Baku decide to delimit northern section of border — Armenian Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, January 16. /TASS/. The chiefs of the Armenian and Azerbaijani border delimitation commissions, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev have held a meeting at the border of the two countries and decided to conduct another stage of delimitation at the northern section of the borderline, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry has said.

"The two sides continued the exchange of views on the sequence of sections of the border line for further delimitation work and agreed to start a set of measures for the delimitation of the state border from the northern section - the junction of the borders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia and further from north to south, up to the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan with Iran," the news release reads.

"The sides also discussed drafts of relevant instructions on the rules of delimitation works and agreed to determine the date and place of the next meeting."

Last September, the Armenian government published a draft ratification of the provisions on the joint work of border delimitation commissions. According to the bill, Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions will use all maps during the delimitation process, as well as documents that have a legal basis. The bill is written in Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian languages and must also be ratified by Azerbaijan.

In April 2024, Yerevan and Baku agreed on the delimitation of the border in the areas near the Armenian village of Baganis, Azerbaijani Baganis Ayrim, Armenian Voskepar, Azerbaijani Ashagi Askipara, Armenian Kirants, Azerbaijani Kheirimli, and Armenian Berkaber and Azerbaijani Gizilgadjili. After that, four villages that had been part of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic, but remained under Armenian control since the 1990s, were transferred to Azerbaijan. Armenia's opposition said the authorities were making unilateral concessions and remained unable to force Azerbaijan to "liberate the occupied Armenian territories."