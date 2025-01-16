UK to send Ukraine $3 billion from Russian assets — news outlet

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. London will send $3 billion worth of reinvested funds from frozen Russian assets to Kiev, the Ukrainian Insider news outlet reported following British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Kiev.

Earlier, the British media specified that this tranche was planned to be issued in the form of a loan to Ukraine, which would be repaid at the expense of revenues made from Russia's frozen assets. At the same time, London intended to reserve the right to veto in regard to what weaponry Kiev would purchase with the funds received.

The United Kingdom is one of the Group of Seven (G7) members which agreed to use the profits of frozen Russian assets for a $50 billion loan to Ukraine.

In July, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would make sure to respond to the theft of its assets in Europe. He emphasized that Moscow plans to legally prosecute the people involved. According to the spokesman, Europe took the worst possible path by deciding to use Russia’s assets to help Kiev.