UK, Ukraine to deepen cooperation on long-range strike capabilities — joint declaration

LONDON, January 17. /TASS/. The United Kingdom and Ukraine have agreed to boost cooperation on long-range strike capabilities, according to the UK-Ukraine 100-year partnership declaration released by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office following his visit to Kiev.

"We will also deepen cooperation on long-range strike capabilities, integrated air and missile defense and complex weapons stockpiles to underpin deterrence," the document reads.

The parties also plan to "cooperate in the exchange of practical experience, equipment, munitions, training and development support in all domains."

Besides, the two countries intend to "carry out joint defense capability projects and encourage the establishment of joint defense enterprises.".