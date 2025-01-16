Russia does not view remarks by Trump’s nominees as official statements — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia does not view remarks, made by nominees to US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, as official statements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview, published on VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin’s Telegram channel.

"I think that everything that we are hearing now is not an official statement. This is how it works in the United States: when nominees to the new administration are named, they are to be approved by the Senate. And during approval hearings, they are being asked questions aimed at making them say something interesting, something controversial," Lavrov said, commenting on remarks made on Wednesday by Trump’s nominee to the post of the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio.

"The Democrats want the Republicans to look unconvincing, because Joe Biden said that the four years [of his presidency] will be historic for America," he added.

"I would refrain from analysis based on ideas and thoughts that are being expressed at this stage," the top Russian diplomat said.

In Lavrov’s words, Russia will wait for the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump to officially take office and outline its proposals.

"As Trump himself said during one of his interviews, he will actively work to 'end this bloody mess' as he put it, but he needs to formally take office first. So, he will be inaugurated in five days. Then we’ll examine proposals that will be on the table," Lavrov said, commenting on Wednesday’s remarks made by Trump’s nominee to the post of the US secretary of state during congressional hearings.