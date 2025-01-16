Europe consumed about 313 bln cubic meters of gas in 2024 — GECF report

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Member-nations of the European Union (EU) consumed about 313 bln cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas in 2024, with pipe gas imports gaining 3% on account of supplies from Azerbaijan, Norway and Russia, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said in its report.

"In December 2024, the EU gas consumption increased by 9.3% year on year to reach 40 bcm, representing the fourth consequent month of growth following a seven-month period of decline. The increase was driven by heightened demand in power and residential sectors. Reduced wind speeds and lower hydroelectric output prompted a significant reliance on gas-fired power plants to stabilize the electricity grid across the region, while colder-than average weather further boosted residential and commercial gas use for heating," GECF said. "Similarly, industrial gas consumption continued to expand, supported by a recovery in key European economies and the benefit of lower gas prices," it added.

EU’s pipeline gas imports totaled 13.7 bcm in December 2024, up 1% year on year. In 2024, pipeline gas deliveries moved up by 3% to 157 bcm.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries in Europe declined by 1.7% annually to 11.06 mln metric tons in December 2024. In total, Europe imported 101.27 mln metric tons of LNG last year.