Europe must protect undersea infrastructure beyond its borders — EU diplomacy chief

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. EU countries need to protect submarine cables not only between their territories but also outside Europe, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in an interview with Poland's Rzeczpospolita newspaper and several other European media outlets.

According to Kallas, the protection of critical infrastructure, including submarine cables and connections, must be enhanced not only between European countries but also outside Europe, where these cables have been attacked. She emphasized the need to further develop international law of the sea. Additionally, Kallas stated that European states must strengthen the cyber defense of critical infrastructure.

Previously, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the launch of the Baltic Sentry mission, which is aimed at protecting underwater infrastructure. In particular, the operation will involve the alliance’s frigates and naval patrol aircraft. According to NATO, the mission was launched in response to damage suffered by the underwater cable connecting Finland to Estonia on December 25. In addition, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said after the summit that countries of the region would seek legal solutions to monitor ships outside their territorial waters.

On December 25, 2024, the EstLink 2 power cable, which connects Finland’s energy grid with Estonia through the bottom of the Gulf of Finland, was disconnected due to an emergency. Finland’s Fingrid company reported that its repairs would take several months. Finnish police and border guards have detained the Cook Islands-flagged oil tanker Eagle S on suspicion of being involved in damaging the cable. Later, the Postimees newspaper reported that Estonian companies had reported damage to three cables between the two countries.

Finland and Estonia are connected by two sets of high-voltage submarine cables. EstLink 1 was launched in 2007 and EstLink2 in 204. In 2022, it was reported that EstLink 3 will be built, which is expected to be completed by 2035. EstLink 2 is over 170 kilometers long, of which 147 kilometers run underwater along the northern part of the Gulf of Finland.