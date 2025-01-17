Danish military plans to expand air base in Greenland

STOCKHOLM, January 16. /TASS/. The Danish armed forces plan to expand an air base in Kangerlussuaq, 300 kilometers north of Greenland’s capital of Nuuk, TV2 reported, citing a classified report on defense in the Arctic and the North Atlantic.

"Although Denmark’s official policy is to avoid military conflicts, preserving the Arctic as a zone of low tension, the military command recommends a more active offensive presence in the future," the broadcaster notes.

According to the report, the facility is planned to be turned into "an operational military base," which, among other things, "will serve as a deterrent and a show of strength to hostile powers." The air base is expected to be able to handle the arrival and presence of Danish F-35 fighter jets in Kangerlussuaq, related to regular preparations for repelling attacks and defending sovereignty, as well as to demonstrating force within Denmark’s territorial zone, the TV channel said, citing the report.

Apart from F-35s, long-range drones will also be launched from the air base to monitor the North Atlantic.

On January 10, Denmark’s parliamentary parties approved the government’s plans to increase the country’s presence in the Arctic. Talks on weapons in the Arctic kicked off on Friday and 15 bln Danish crowns ($2.1 bln) are going to be allocated to implement the plan, TV2 said, citing the cabinet’s priority list. The primary goal is to purchase long-range drones, two Thetis-class patrol vessels and two dog sleds for the the Sirius Dog Sled Patrol, as well as to increase satellite capability. The government’s initiative followed US President-elect Donald Trump's statements about the need for the United States to control Greenland to ensure national security.