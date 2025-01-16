Russia may supply limited amounts of gas to Transnistria via TurkStream — expert

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia will be able to supply natural gas to Transnistria in limited quantities over the TurkStream gas pipeline but this amount likely will not be enough to cover the needs of the unrecognized republic, department head of the MGIMO University Egor Pak told TASS.

On January 15, President of the self-proclaimed Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky said at a press conference after talks in Moscow that Russia will supply gas as humanitarian aid to the energy-embattled republic. He said that enough gas would be supplied to meet the immediate needs of the region, but did not give any details.

"From a logistical perspective, everything is straightforward: there is no alternative to delivering gas to Transnistria via pipelines crossing Ukraine. While the TurkStream pipeline could be an option, its capacity is insufficient to meet the demand. Turkey takes a significant portion, then it flows to the European Union," Pak said. "There was also information in the mass media and statements of officials that a portion of this gas may flow via Moldova, which also suffered from the termination of transit. However, even if gas along the TurkStream goes through Moldova, it's not a fact that all of it will go to Transnistria," the expert noted.

The TurkStream "was not designed to accommodate Moldova’s needs," Pak stressed. "I am not confident about what percentage will reach Transnistria. The internal situation there is unstable. So I think some negotiations will be required," he noted.

"The bottom line is there is no alternative to the pipeline option at this time," the expert concluded.

Russian gas supplies to Moldova were halted in early January after Kiev banned Russian gas transit via Ukraine and Chisinau refused to settle its debt for consumed fuel, estimated at $709 mln by Russia. Unlike Moldova, Transnistria has no alternative gas supply sources.