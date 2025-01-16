Cyprus dispute must be resolved by Cypriots, without any outside finagling — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The people of Cyprus themselves must resolve the dispute in the country, not anyone from the outside, and a deal must be achieved that suits the parties concerned, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"On our side, we have repeatedly underscored that a compromise solution must be achieved by the Cypriots themselves without any external pressure and with obligatory consideration for the interests and concerns of both communities - both the Greeks and the Turks," the diplomat underscored.

She noted that Moscow has repeatedly stated its adherence to international law, "including the well-known UN Security Council resolutions on the Cyprus issue."

"The important role of Russia as a UN [Security Council] permanent member and a country that took part in laying down the abovementioned resolution, has been noted by the President of the Republic of Cyprus recently," Zakharova stated.

The spokeswoman went on to say that Russia is taking part in the ongoing consultations in the UN Security Council on the Secretary General’s reports about his mission and the UN peacekeeping contingent’s activities, and monitors the discussion of a potential expanded meeting on this topic.

Previously, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference that "there is and could be no magical scheme" which Russia could introduce to resolve the Cyprus issue. Later, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides agreed with him, noting that there is indeed no magic formula: settlement of the Cyprus issue requires "political will and the ability to look forward and comprehend that the current state of affairs benefits neither Greek nor Turkish Cypriots."