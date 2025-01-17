Greenland has no wish to be part of US but is open to economic cooperation — minister

WASHINGTON, January 17. /TASS/. Greenland does not want to be part of the United States but is open to economic cooperation with Washington, Naaja Nathanielsen, minister of business, trade, mineral resources, justice and gender equality in the government of Greenland, wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

"As our prime minister has stated clearly, Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland. We do not want to be part of the United States. We are not Danes, nor Americans. But we see ample opportunities to make a deal that could benefit both of our countries," she pointed out.

"The potential for developing the Greenlandic economy is enormous. We have high environmental standards, we have sound regulations that include public hearings and local involvement, and we have an amazing geological resource. And we invite the United States to join us with much more business cooperation," Nathanielsen noted.

According to her, "Greenland has been collaborating with the US State Department for several years to provide new knowledge about our critical minerals." The minister also said that Greenland was looking for ways to increase investment in the mining sector. "At the moment, companies in Canada and Britain own the most mining licenses in Greenland. They each hold 23 licenses. The United States holds just one. I am sure this picture can change. There are existing, upcoming and as yet unknown possibilities available for investments," she added.

US President-elect Donald Trump stated on January 7 that Greenland should become part of the United States to ensure national security and defend against Chinese and Russian threats. Trump had suggested in 2019 during his first presidential term that the US could buy Greenland, which is currently a part of Denmark and enjoys extensive autonomy. Both Greenlandic and Danish officials dismissed the proposal as preposterous.