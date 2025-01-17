{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Greenland has no wish to be part of US but is open to economic cooperation — minister

"But we see ample opportunities to make a deal that could benefit both of our countries," Naaja Nathanielsen said

WASHINGTON, January 17. /TASS/. Greenland does not want to be part of the United States but is open to economic cooperation with Washington, Naaja Nathanielsen, minister of business, trade, mineral resources, justice and gender equality in the government of Greenland, wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

"As our prime minister has stated clearly, Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland. We do not want to be part of the United States. We are not Danes, nor Americans. But we see ample opportunities to make a deal that could benefit both of our countries," she pointed out.

"The potential for developing the Greenlandic economy is enormous. We have high environmental standards, we have sound regulations that include public hearings and local involvement, and we have an amazing geological resource. And we invite the United States to join us with much more business cooperation," Nathanielsen noted.

According to her, "Greenland has been collaborating with the US State Department for several years to provide new knowledge about our critical minerals." The minister also said that Greenland was looking for ways to increase investment in the mining sector. "At the moment, companies in Canada and Britain own the most mining licenses in Greenland. They each hold 23 licenses. The United States holds just one. I am sure this picture can change. There are existing, upcoming and as yet unknown possibilities available for investments," she added.

US President-elect Donald Trump stated on January 7 that Greenland should become part of the United States to ensure national security and defend against Chinese and Russian threats. Trump had suggested in 2019 during his first presidential term that the US could buy Greenland, which is currently a part of Denmark and enjoys extensive autonomy. Both Greenlandic and Danish officials dismissed the proposal as preposterous.

United StatesDenmarkDonald Trump
Middle East conflict
Israeli PM’s office confirms signing of ceasefire deal with Hamas
According to the newspaper, Benjamin Netanyahu "has been informed of the agreement, and instructed to convene the political-security cabinet, followed by a government meeting to approve the plan"
Judge in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region puts captured Colombian mercenary under arrest
"Case files examined by the judge show that the foreign citizen illegally crossed the Russian Federation’s border and took part in military action on the Kursk Region’s territory," the region’s judicial press service said
Earth getting hotter, meteorologist confirms
Temperatures have been rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius every decade, meteorologist Roman Vilfand said
Slovak Prime Minister says he may meet with Zelensky in coming days
According to Robert Fico, "the meeting would be a good environment for an open discussion about gas supplies to Slovakia and other countries through the territory of Ukraine"
Zelensky says he signed century-long partnership agreement with UK
The report says the document will deepen bilateral relations in the defense sector and pave the way to further military support to the Kiev government
US could cut off support to Ukraine to achieve peace — Sullivan
The US forcing Ukraine to accept certain peace terms would "surely shatter" NATO unity, the US national security advisor went on to say
Europe consumed about 313 bln cubic meters of gas in 2024 — GECF report
EU’s pipeline gas imports totaled 13.7 bcm in December 2024, up 1% year on year
UAE may host Putin-Trump meeting, Russian expert says
Oleg Karpovich dismissed Switzerland as a possible location for the meeting
Russia to deliver promised 30,000 tons of diesel fuel to Central African Republic
"This is the volume requested by our colleagues in the Central African Republic to supply their fuel and energy market with diesel," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said
Russian forces improve positions in Petropavlovka in Kharkov Region
Our military’s precision strikes wipe out several enemy fortified emplacements in the northern and northwestern part of the settlement," military expert Andrey Marochko said
SpaceX loses Starship prototype rocket in seventh test mission
SpaceX lost contact with the vehicle some 8.5 minutes into the flight
Especially needed armaments delivered to Russian troops in full — top security official
Also in 2024, the production of many armaments increased, taking into account the experience of combat operations, Dmitry Medvedev said
Kremennaya area littered with remains of Ukrainian soldiers, Russian troops find
Andrey Marochko told TASS earlier that Russian troops had made gains on the frontline in a six-kilometer-long wooded area near Kremennaya
Putin signs decree to hold Year of Defender of Fatherland in 2025
The decree ordered the presidential administration to form an organizing committee and a directorate for holding events as part of the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland
EAEU exporters will have simpler access to international markets — Russian PM
This refers to ratification of an agreement on a harmonized system of determining the origin of goods exported from the EAEU
Ukraine actively recruiting Belarusians via Internet to gather intel — security council
According to Alexander Volfovich, the recruited individuals are then used by Ukrainian special services and their Western handlers to establish arms, ammunition and explosive devices depots, which are intended to later be used in terrorist acts and sabotage in Belarus and Russia
Trump names Stallone, Voight, Gibson as Hollywood special envoys
According to Trump, the three actors will be his "eyes and ears," and he "will get done what they suggest"
Iran, Russia to launch financial messaging channel to get rid of SWIFT — ambassador
"The situation in banking and currency cooperation has significantly improved," Kazem Jalali noted
IN BRIEF: What is known about fire at oil depot in Voronezh Region after drone attack
A blaze at an oil depot broke out as a result of several drones crashing
US restrictions of chips export are protectionist — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The US and its satellites are proactively using protectionist measures, illegal sanction pressure and other politically motivated restrictions" instead of fair competition and mutually beneficial cooperation based on commonly recognized economic laws, norms and principles," Maria Zakharova noted
Russia does not view remarks by Trump’s nominees as official statements — Lavrov
"The Democrats want the Republicans to look unconvincing, because Joe Biden said that the four years [of his presidency] will be historic for America," the Russian foreign minister added
Russia’s Lancet kamikaze drone destroys Ukrainian armor with assault force in Kursk area
Having waited for an appropriate moment when the Ukrainian assault force boarded the infantry fighting vehicle, a Lancet loitering munition team of the Battlegroup North destroyed the enemy IFV together with the militants, accurately hitting the target, the ministry said
Size of Ukranian army stands at 880,000 troops — Zelensky
The Ukrainian president also emphasized that French leader Emmanuel Macron's initiative to deploy a foreign contingent needs further study
Frontline situation remains challenging, Ukrainian General Staff admits
Recently, Ukrainian commanders of various ranks have repeatedly characterized the strategic situation on the frontline as extremely difficult
Russia ready to help Transnistria with gas — Kremlin
Russian gas supplies to Moldova were halted since early January after Kiev banned Russian gas transit via Ukraine and Chisinau refused to settle the problem of the debt for consumed fuel estimated at $709 mln by Russia
World Monuments Fund puts the Moon on its list of threatened cultural sites
According to the statement, "the Moon is included on the Watch to reflect the urgent need to recognize and preserve the artifacts that testify to humanity’s first steps beyond Earth"
Russia surprised Denmark not up in arms about Trump’s plans to annex Greenland — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, this is particularly surprising given the Danish authorities' penchant for talking about the "Russian threat"
Russia boosts output of especially needed weaponry under 2025 plan — Medvedev
Developing hi-tech weapons is a top priority task, the politician stressed
Ukrainian military commanders lose grip on situation near Krasnoarmeysk — journalist
Yury Butusov went on to say that Ukrainian infantry is sustaining significant losses in an apparent attempt to slow down Russian troops
Expert does not see Nokia coming back to Russian market
Nokia will not work in Russia "for numerous obvious reasons," having withdrawn in 2022 and no longer providing support for devices
LA wildfires destroy 200 paintings made by Hunter Biden, valued at 500k a piece — media
The collection was stored in a warehouse near the home of Hunter Biden's attorney, Kevin Morris, in Pacific Palisades
Trump and company plan to tweak sanctions to facilitate Ukraine peace deal
The Trump team's plans are still in their early stages and ultimately depend on the president-elect himself, the sources said
Netanyahu’s office says cabinet to convene only after Gaza deal finalized
The premier’s office said Benjamin Netanyahu "strongly rejected" Hamas’ demands to review the map of troop deployments in the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egyptian border
Ukraine unable to push Russian troops back to earlier positions — US diplomat
"There's a size differential here that's important," Marco Rubio added
Prudent, pragmatic man in charge of Russia — senior Slovak MP
"The United States will soon be governed by a businessman who openly says he will handle Panama and Greenland," Andrej Danko also noted
Europe must protect undersea infrastructure beyond its borders — EU diplomacy chief
Kaja Kallas also emphasized that European states must strengthen the cyber defense of critical infrastructure
NATO soldiers not ready to fight Ukraine war, Latvia’s top diplomat says
According to Baiba Braze, putting European boots on the ground in Ukraine would cause escalation for the EU that has been shying away from it
Hamas says Israel struck site where Israeli hostage was held
The spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing warned that "any shelling attack" on Israel’s part "may turn the release of hostages into a tragedy"
Slovak police apprehend suspect in deadly school stabbing
The law enforcement identified the attacker, and his photo was published along with wanted posters
Russia may supply limited amounts of gas to Transnistria via TurkStream — expert
As Egor Pak underlined, "there is no alternative to delivering gas to Transnistria via pipelines crossing Ukraine"
Polish politician sees Europe on cusp of fragmenting
Karol Nawrocki said that "certain countries to the south of Central Europe are forming alliances which have their eyes on different things, which are guided by priorities and goals that are totally different from ours"
Armenia, Russia agree to reduce Yerevan’s debt by cost of unshipped weapons
Previously, Yerevan said that it had not yet received weapons it had already paid for, but that it was ready to resolve the issue in good faith
Novgorod-made FPV drone Prince Vandal causes $300 mln damage to NATO
Earlier, the CEO of the research and production center Ushkuynik, Alexey Chadayev, said that the drone for the first time would begin to be manufactured in several regions of Russia
Yerevan, Baku decide to delimit northern section of border — Armenian Foreign Ministry
"The sides also discussed drafts of relevant instructions on the rules of delimitation works and agreed to determine the date and place of the next meeting," the statement reads
Russian diplomat calls on NATO to end war talk, focus on reality
Maria Zakharova added that NATO allies and policy-makers "are facing economic and ideological collapse, with their countries and unions seeing moral degradation, disintegration and instability"
Kiev unable to draft enough soldiers even by reducing conscription age — Russian envoy
"According to the command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, over half a million people are currently wanted for draft evasion," Vasily Nebenzya noted
Israeli national security minister says will resign if Gaza ceasefire deal approved
Itamar Ben-Gvir said that "the deal is unacceptable"
Putin, Central African Republic leader to discuss security cooperation
The Russian leader noted that Russia attaches great importance to cooperation with the CAR on the global arena, including within the UN framework
UK to explore options for deploying military bases in Ukraine — joint declaration
The Participants will explore options for deploying and maintaining defense infrastructure in Ukraine, including military bases, logistics depots, reserve military equipment storage facilities and war reserve stockpiles
Google's global search market share falls, first time in 9 years
According to the report, Google's lost search traffic is gradually redistributed between Bing, Yandex, and Yahoo
Trump’s team prepares sanctions against Zelensky’s entourage — Ukrainian reporter
According to Diana Panchenko, these measures mark the beginning of the end for the "era of impunity" for Vladimir Zelensky
Danish military plans to expand air base in Greenland
According to TV2, the facility is planned to be turned into "an operational military base," which, among other things, "will serve as a deterrent and a show of strength to hostile powers"
US, UK behind attack on TurkStream gas pipeline, says Russian envoy
"The thing to remember is that it is these two countries that prevent the launch of an impartial international investigation into the September 2022 terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines," Vasily Nebenzya said
Press review: Lavrov signals Russia’s readiness for talks as Kiev seeks stronger position
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 15th
Russia will not give Donbass and Novorossiya to anyone — Patrushev
Nikolay Patrushev believes it is important for the world to recognize the incorporation of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol into the Russian Federation
Iranian experts defuse bomb at nuclear facility, says vice president
A large number of pagers exploded almost simultaneously across Lebanon on September 17, 2024
European storage facilities have gas reserves for 70 days — expert
Slovakia, despite having to increase its withdrawals by four times after the transit was stopped, has more gas reserves than the European average - for about 100 days, Alexey Grivach noted
Press review: Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal finalized as NATO aims to inspect Baltic vessels
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 16th
West accuses Russia of damaging Baltic infrastructure to curb oil exports — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, the West is using similar double standard tactics in the situation with Kiev's attacks on a compressor station in the Krasnodar region
Share of national currencies in payments within CIS over 85% — Putin
This figure continues growing, the Russian leader noted
Minsk can rebuff any aggressor with tactical nukes, Oreshnik missiles — security official
The Belarusian military-industrial sector "is also developing actively" today, Alexander Volfovich pointed out
Cyprus dispute must be resolved by Cypriots, without any outside finagling — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow has repeatedly stated its adherence to international law, "including the well-known UN Security Council resolutions on the Cyprus issue"
Over 2,400 Russian soldiers returned home in 30 POW swaps with Ukraine
In 2024, there were ten exchanges, with 1,266 servicemen being back home
Houthis to resume attacks if Israel violates Gaza ceasefire
Despite the announcement about the cessation of attacks, the Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said "the Palestinian issue has not been solved," so the conflict in the Middle East will continue
Moldova fails to define amount of its debt to Gazprom — publication
The publication refers to mutually exclusive statements made by State Secretary of the Energy Ministry, Konstantin Borosan, and acting head of the Moldovagaz enterprise Vadim Ceban
Russia’s stance on Ukraine is explicit and widely recognized — Kremlin
"This stance was laid out in June last year, when the head of state gave instructions to the [Russian] Foreign Ministry. Our stance is consistent, transparent, and well-known to everyone. I have nothing to add here," Dmitry Peskov remarked
Russian president signs annual decree to call up reservists for training
The Russian government and regional authorities are instructed to ensure the implementation of measures related to the call-up of citizens for military training and the conduct of these training sessions
Israel’s advance in Syria unacceptable — new leader
"Everyone agrees that the Israeli advance in Syria is a mistake, and that we need to return to previous arrangements," Ahmed al-Sharaa said
Replenishing losses challenging, Zelensky says
It is emphasized that those enlisted must be adequately armed
Talks on Ukraine should touch upon neutrality, anti-Russian sanctions — Trump’s nominee
Speaking about the possibility of negotiations on Ukraine, Marco Rubio said: "When you get and sit at the table, <…> you're going to have to give, not just get"
Kremlin ready to study signals from US that will come anyway — foreign policy aide
According to Yury Ushakov, if both sides make reciprocal moves, first there will be some communication behind closed doors between the relevant services and agencies
Trump to intensify economic deglobalization — Chinese expert
Airplanes assembled in the US cannot be used by the whole world, Yan Xuetong said
Gold prices climb above $2,750 per ounce — Comex
The prices declined later to $2,747.6 per Troy ounce, up 1.1%
Exhumation of USSR heroes' remains in Lvov reveals essence of Kiev regime — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that "the essence of the Kiev regime has repeatedly manifested itself in such actions"
Deployment of European troops in Ukraine prone with Russia-US conflict — FT
Сolumnist Samuel Charap said that Donald Trump is likely to try to disengage the United States from European security affairs, but, eventually, Washington may become potentially embroiled in a new conflict
Russia now flies direct to 40 countries — ATOR
The most popular international destination is Moscow-Istanbul
Attack against Russkaya compressor station prompted by the US — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that Washington and Kiev are indeed working together, doing "everything to halt supplies of stable, reasonably priced and high quality Russian gas to Europe""
Desperate enemy sought to bribe Russia amid botched assault on Gorlovka — DPR adviser
In the course of that unsuccessful assault, Ukrainian troops sustained heavy casualties and lots of military equipment was lost, Igor Kimakovsky said
Real effective ruble exchange rate rises by 1% in December
The real effective exchange rate of the ruble against the dollar in December fell by 0.7%, and since the beginning of the year - by 5.7%
UK premier says London ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
"Well, I don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but I do have indicated that we will play our full part - because this isn't just about sovereignty in Ukraine," Keir Starmer said
Russia, Oman discussed prospects of new flights between countries
The intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the maritime transport sphere is in the pipeline, the Russian Ministry of Transport noted
EU sees Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy system as 'surgical'
According to Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, Brussels will continue to support Kiev
Russian forces pound Ukrainian military airfields, UAV assembly, storage sites
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 40 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
The new military aircraft will be able to develop hypersonic speed
Another mobilization not necessary, special op successful — Russian MP
According to Andrey Kartapolov, the Russian Armed Forces are fully supplying the group in the special operation zone with everything necessary, including military personnel
Bulgaria's parliament elects Rosen Zhelyazkov as new PM
Following the vote, the entire cabinet was sworn in and will assume office in the coming hours
Zelensky uses lives of Ukrainians as bargaining chip with Western countries — lawmaker
Alexander Dubinsky called Vladimir Zelensky "the greatest perpetrator of genocide against his own people"
Israeli defense ministry, IDF initiate preparations for hostage deal — press service
"Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, conducted a situation assessment," the statement says
Kiev offered $1 mln to Russian troops for leaving Gorlovka
Elite units of the Ukrainian armed forces were deployed, indicating that the Ukrainian intelligence agency was confident it had successfully bribed Russian troops
Putin, Iranian president to sign strategic partnership treaty
The meeting’s agenda includes global and regional issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Middle East
Russia’s Medvedev loses in five-set, five-hour marathon at 2025 Australian Open
The 2025 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park on January 12-26 and has a purse of $59.7 million in prize money up for grabs
UK, Ukraine to deepen cooperation on long-range strike capabilities — joint declaration
The parties also plan to "cooperate in the exchange of practical experience, equipment, munitions, training and development support in all domains"
Israel, Hamas, US, Qatar officially sign deal on Gaza ceasefire, hostage release — media
According to the sources, US President Joe Biden’s Middle East envoy Brett McGurk, US President-elect Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Qatari and Egyptian mediators worked on the deal, Axios reports
Russia, Turkey to prevent attacks like one on Russkaya station — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, all those who participate in infrastructure projects, but at the same time supply the Kiev regime with weapons, drones, other lethal and non-lethal aid, "must recognize that at some point these two processes may intersect, and their own projects may be targeted by the weapons they supply"
UK to send Ukraine $3 billion from Russian assets — news outlet
The United Kingdom is one of the Group of Seven members which agreed to use the profits of frozen Russian assets for a $50 billion loan to Ukraine
Russia-Iran treaty different from ones with DPRK, Belarus — diplomat
According to Kazem Jalali, the Russian-Iranian agreement includes a provision on mutual respect for the territorial integrity of the two countries
Twin Peaks and Dune director David Lynch dies aged 78
The US director's family made the announcement on his social media
Deal on Ukraine could be made without Kiev's involvement, ex-Foreign Minister admits
According to Pavel Klimkin, the formula of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," which he himself helped to formulate, could be an afterthought at this point
Zelensky points to secret part of Ukraine-UK 100-year partnership deal
"Relations between Ukraine and the United Kingdom are now closer than ever," he said
Ukraine to spend heavily to rearm after conflict — lawmaker
Daniil Getmantsev noted that, in 2023, Ukraine’s military expenses stood at 40.5% of GDP and observed that they may decrease after the conflict is over, but "no sharp reduction will happen in the foreseeable future"
