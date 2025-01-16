UK premier says London ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine

LONDON, January 16. /TASS/. The United Kingdom is ready to play its part in the deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Sky News while on a visit to Kiev.

"I’ve been discussing this with a number of allies and, of course, with [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron," he said, answering to a reporter’s question. "We will play our full part."

"Well, I don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but I do have indicated that we will play our full part - because this isn't just about sovereignty in Ukraine," he added.

Earlier, The Daily Telegraph wrote with reference to sources close to the UK government that London has not yet replied positively to France’s proposal to send a joint peacekeeping mission to Ukraine when the conflict is over. The report says that Macron was championing this idea, discussing it with other NATO members.

The matter was most likely brought up during Macron’s visit and talks with Starmer last week. At the same time, one of the sources told the Daily Telegraph that "we are getting slightly ahead of ourselves," since timeframes and parameters of a potential peace deal are unclear at this point. Experts also pointed out that a NATO peacekeeping mission in Ukraine will increase the risk of a military confrontation between Russia and the alliance’s members, including the United States.