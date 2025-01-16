Russia to deliver promised 30,000 tons of diesel fuel to Central African Republic

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Central African Republic, which suffers from a shortage of fuel and lubricants, will soon receive a cargo of 30,000 tons of diesel fuel from Russia. A tanker with diesel fuel is already off the coast of Cameroon (a neighboring country with sea access to the Central African Republic), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Channel One.

"At present, the tanker with this volume is already off the coast of Cameroon. This is the volume requested by our colleagues in the Central African Republic to supply their fuel and energy market with diesel," Novak said.

Last year, Russia and the Central African Republic held talks on the delivery of 30,000 tons of Russian fuel.

Novak noted that Russia can continue to supply fuel to the country on a commercial basis if requests are received from the Central African Republic within the framework of the signed memorandum.