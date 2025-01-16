World Monuments Fund puts the Moon on its list of threatened cultural sites

NEW YORK, January 16. /TASS/. The World Monuments Fund (WMF) has for the first time ever included the Moon into its list of heritage objects that are under threat as a result of social, political and economic factors.

"For the first time, the Moon is included on the Watch to reflect the urgent need to recognize and preserve the artifacts that testify to humanity’s first steps beyond Earth — a defining moment in our shared history," the organization quoted WMF President and CEO, Benedicte de Montlaur, as saying.

"Items such as the camera that captured the televised moon landing; a memorial disk left by astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin; and hundreds of other objects are emblematic of this legacy. Yet, they face mounting risks amidst accelerating lunar activities, undertaken without adequate preservation protocols," he explained.

The list of cultural sites that are facing major challenges such as climate change, tourism, conflict, and natural disasters, are Chapel of the Sorbonne (France), Ruins of Old Belchite (Spain), Historic City of Antakya (Turkey), Historic Lighthouses of Maine (United States) and historic sites in the Gaza Strip.

The World Monuments Watch, first launched in 1996, is a biennial, nomination-based program to mobilize action and build public awareness about global heritage sites that are under threat.