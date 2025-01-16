Russia ready to help Transnistria with gas — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to help unrecognized Transnistria in connection with termination of gas supplies but assistance from Chisinau is required, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Moscow will be ready and is ready to provide Transnistria with help," Peskov said. "Purely logistically, certainly, actions should be taken here that provide for gas supplies and contracting on the side of Moldova. We have not heard any statements of readiness in this regard thus far," he noted.

Russian gas supplies to Moldova were halted since early January after Kiev banned Russian gas transit via Ukraine and Chisinau refused to settle the problem of the debt for consumed fuel estimated at $709 mln by Russia. Unlike Moldova, Transnistria has no alternative gas supply sources.