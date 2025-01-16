Trump and company plan to tweak sanctions to facilitate Ukraine peace deal

NEW YORK, January 16. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump's team is preparing a package of sanctions it believes will help facilitate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine in the coming months, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Among the options under consideration is a partial easing of sanctions against Russia's enterprises, described as "some good-faith measures to benefit sanctioned Russian oil producers that could help seal a peace deal." Another approach suggests strengthening sanctions pressure to "increase leverage" over Moscow.

The Trump team's plans are still in their early stages and ultimately depend on the president-elect himself, agency sources said. Strategy discussions involve some cabinet nominees as well as former sanctions experts from the first Trump administration.

In June 2024, Putin detailed Russia’s four prerequisites for resolving the Ukrainian conflict. These included the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev’s renunciation of NATO membership aspirations. Russia also deems it essential to lift all Western sanctions imposed against it and to ensure Ukraine’s non-bloc and nuclear-free status.