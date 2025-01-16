Real effective ruble exchange rate rises by 1% in December

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate of the ruble (against the currencies of Russia’s main trading partners, taking into account inflation) in December 2024 increased by 1% compared to the previous month, according to data from the Bank of Russia.

In annual terms, the rate fell by 0.9% in January - December.

The real effective exchange rate of the ruble against the dollar in December fell by 0.7%, and since the beginning of the year - by 5.7%. Against the euro, the rate increased by 0.5% compared to the previous month, but since the beginning of the year it has decreased by 1.3%.

The effective exchange rate of the ruble is calculated based on the exchange rates of Russia's main trading partners according to their share in Russia’s foreign trade turnover.