Slovak Prime Minister says he may meet with Zelensky in coming days

PRAGUE, January 16. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he may meet with Vladimir Zelensky to discuss Russian gas transit through Ukraine in the next few days.

"We are looking for another date for the meeting, it should take place in the next few days," the Pravda portal quotes Fico as saying.

Earlier, Fico suggested that he and Zelensky could meet on Slovak territory near the state border of Slovakia with Ukraine. According to him, "the meeting would be a good environment for an open discussion about gas supplies to Slovakia and other countries through the territory of Ukraine."

In response to the invitation of the Slovak Prime Minister, Zelensky suggested that Fico come to Kiev on January 17. Later, Vice Speaker of the Slovak Parliament Tibor Gaspar told TASS that Fico would not go to Kiev on Friday.

On January 1, the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine was terminated after Kiev refused to extend the relevant agreement. Slovakia received this gas, so it was also affected. Later, Fico announced that talks to hold EU consultations on gas which were planned for January 7 had broken down, due to the absence of the Ukrainian delegation. On January 9, the Slovak Prime Minister threatened to take tough measures against Ukraine if the gas transit issue was not resolved.